TRON Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $12.00 billion and $364.70 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,456,522,787 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

