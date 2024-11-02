TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLSI shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

TLSI opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

