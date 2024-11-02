TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Resignation and Departure of Board Member and Chief Medical Officer**

On October 28, 2024, TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) had a significant change in its leadership structure. Anil Singhal, Ph.D., a member of the Board of Directors, the Compensation Committee, and the Science and Technology Committee, informed the Board of his decision to resign with immediate effect. The resignation was conveyed without any disagreements concerning the Company’s operations, policies, or practices, and Dr. Singhal was acknowledged for his valuable contributions and service.

Furthermore, effective on October 29, 2024, Steven Katz, M.D., who served as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, is no longer employed by TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc.

This departure and resignation have highlighted key shifts within the executive team of the Company. The Board and management team are expected to undertake appropriate measures to address these changes and ensure the continued operation and progress of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. is recognized for its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and leveraging innovative technologies. The Company, based in Westminster, Colorado, focuses on impactful developments in the life sciences sector.

This 8-K filing provides essential insights into recent developments within TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., shedding light on the changes in its leadership team and organizational structure. Such adjustments often reflect the dynamic nature of businesses as they strive towards growth and operational excellence.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

