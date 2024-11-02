Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. 1,941,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.96% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

