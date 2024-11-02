Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,832,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,054. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

