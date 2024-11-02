Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day moving average of $275.78. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

