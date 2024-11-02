Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $10.72 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 6.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.