TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.86) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

TTE opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.75) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of GBX 51.42 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

