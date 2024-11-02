TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.