TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

