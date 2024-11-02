Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $18.83. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 9,359 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
