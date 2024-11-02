Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.75 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00007051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion and $169.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,590.11 or 0.99986642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,333,279 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,273,173.329261 with 2,543,957,515.24003 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86277664 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $165,771,091.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

