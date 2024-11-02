TMX Group (TSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01, reports. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.1 %

X opened at C$43.52 on Friday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.10.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.81.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

