Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tiptree Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.