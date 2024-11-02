The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Purchases $89,919.75 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOEGet Free Report) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,695 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $50.68 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in St. Joe by 169.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 68.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 377.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile



The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

