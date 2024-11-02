The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Purchases $89,919.75 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,695 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
St. Joe Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $50.68 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.