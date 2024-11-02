The SimplyBiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

The SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.53). 15,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 126,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.50).

The SimplyBiz Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The firm has a market cap of £188.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.

About The SimplyBiz Group

(Get Free Report)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The SimplyBiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SimplyBiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.