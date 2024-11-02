The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $586.74 million and $44.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,232,126 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform. Users can create, rent, and monetize virtual worlds using SAND, which is used for buying land, resources, and virtual items like avatars. It also rewards players, developers, and content creators. The Sandbox is a collaboration between Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their gaming and blockchain expertise. Co-founders Arthur Madrid (CEO) and Sébastien Borget (COO) are instrumental in its development. Madrid’s strategic insight and passion for gaming and blockchain have driven the platform’s growth, while Borget’s operational knowledge and focus on teamwork ensure its success.”

