The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

