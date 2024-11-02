The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

NCLH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,222,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.