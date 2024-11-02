TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 2.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.43 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 252,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 96,898 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,096 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.0% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

