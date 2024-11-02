Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.0 %

ETD stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $710.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

