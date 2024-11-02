Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $190.49 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

