Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,792.57 ($23.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,670 ($21.66). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,680 ($21.79), with a volume of 96,659 shares.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,800.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,793.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Stuart Burnett purchased 156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £2,764.32 ($3,584.90). Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.