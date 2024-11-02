TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 50,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.13).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 million, a PE ratio of -358.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

TEAM plc provides investment management, financial advisory, and insurance brokering services in Jersey, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Investment Management; Advisory; and International segments. It offers discretionary investment management services, model portfolio, bespoke portfolios, and fund management services through fixed income and equity fund vehicles; investment consultancy services to institutions, professional advisors, trustees, and individuals; and fund distribution and insurance brokering services.

