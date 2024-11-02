TD Securities Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$57.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.11.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.40. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

