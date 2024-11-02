TD Cowen Increases TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $143.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.