Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1320262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TLO
Talon Metals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,220 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.