Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1320262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.78 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

In related news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,220 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

