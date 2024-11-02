T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TROW opened at $112.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

