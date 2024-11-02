Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 777,693 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,693 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

