Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $79.67 during midday trading on Friday. 322,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,468. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

