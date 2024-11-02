Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.39 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.60). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 580,424 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £123.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

In other news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds acquired 25,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,237.97). In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,237.97). Also, insider Simon Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,700 ($6,095.19). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,795,000. Insiders own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.