swisspartners Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 103,360 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMCV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804. The company has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $78.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.