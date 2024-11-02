Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 12548251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.44.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

