Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Malcolm Norris Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Norris sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,842.11).
Malcolm Norris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Malcolm Norris acquired 3,000,000 shares of Sunstone Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,868.42).
Sunstone Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Sunstone Metals
Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.
