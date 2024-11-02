SUNDOG Trading Down 24.3% This Week (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUNDOG has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $122.26 million and approximately $71.75 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,388.38 or 0.99881669 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.22 or 0.99823862 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,635 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.12748511 USD and is down -12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $73,252,893.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

