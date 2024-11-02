Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of SNCY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 2,448,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,446. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $799.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $85,852. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

