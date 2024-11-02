Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,996,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after acquiring an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.