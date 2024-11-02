Sui (SUI) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Sui has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $915.70 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,845,750,696 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

