Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Has $37.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $37,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $865,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $841,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

