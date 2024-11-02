Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $93.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

