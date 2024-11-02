Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Acquires 215 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

