Stone Ridge 2059 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAT) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2059 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2059 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LIAT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. Stone Ridge 2059 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

