Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:LFAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $17.76.
