Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAQ) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFAQ traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.04. Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

