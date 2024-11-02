Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAK)

Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LIAK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $21.74.
