Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAG) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIAG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

