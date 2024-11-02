Stone Ridge 2051 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2051 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2051 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:LIAF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. Stone Ridge 2051 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $19.20.
