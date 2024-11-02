StockNews.com Upgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

KWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $161.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.50. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $5,082,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 46.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 64.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 374.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

