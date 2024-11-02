StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
BLRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.93.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
