StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

BLRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth about $462,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in BioLineRx by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

