Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $2.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,060.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 32.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

