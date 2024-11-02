Stevens Capital Partners Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stevens Capital Partners reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,076,867 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.